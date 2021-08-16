Cancel
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Oro and Akira DLC Out Now - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 4 days ago

Capcom has released the Oro and Akira Kazama DLC fighters for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition today. Oro is from Street Fighter 3 and Akira Kazama is from Rival Schools. The two DLC fighters are part of Season 5. If you purchase the Season 5 Premium Pass or Character pass you will get Dan, Rose, Oro, Akira and bonus content "Eleven." The fifth and final DLC fighter Luke will release in November 2021.

www.vgchartz.com

