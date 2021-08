Developer Mistwalker announced via IGN the second part of the RPG, Fantasian, will launch this Friday, August 13 for Apple Arcade, which is available on Mac, iOS, and tvOS. The second part will be double the size of the first part and will take 40 to 60 hours to complete. New features include the ability to swap party members and an expanded character Growth Map. There are also 50 new handmade dioramas, and 34 new tracks by Nobuo Uematsu.