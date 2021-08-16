Arrest Made In Kidnapping And Murder Of Atlanta Bartender

An Georgia-based rapper behind a viral 2015 hit has been indicted on murder charges following the shooting death of his cousin outside Atlanta. Ricky "Silento" Hawk, 23, who rose to fame in 2015 with the viral hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" that in turn spawned a teen dance craze, was indicted by a grand jury in DeKalb County Superior Court on Aug. 3 in the death of his cousin Frederick Roots, 34, on Jan. 21. Hawk stands charged with one felony count of murder with express malice, one felony count of murder in the commission of another felony, one felony count of aggravated assault and one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The grand jury ordered him held without bond.