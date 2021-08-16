Arrest Made In Kidnapping And Murder Of Atlanta Bartender
A man has been charged for the murder of an Atlanta woman who was kidnapped and forced into a vehicle, police say. Demarcus Brinkley, 27, was arrested on Friday after leading police on a car chase in Griffin, Georgia, according to a press release from the Atlanta Police Department. Authorities held Brinkley on traffic charges but say they've have since established probable cause and secured arrest warrants for the murder of a local bartender.www.oxygen.com
