Masonry Chimney Tuckpointing with Approved Home Improvements

Years ago, Dave bought an old camper, the kind you see on the back of a pickup truck. It had seen many good times before Dave got his hands on it, and having paid a mere $850, he got his money’s worth. He spent many hours making it useable, replacing the plywood under the roof, turning the non-working refrigerator into an ice box, and fixing the lights so they work, again. The heater didn’t work, but heat from the little gas burner on the stove was enough to warm him while he made coffee in the morning, while ignoring the warning on the wall, “It is not safe to use cooking appliances for comfort heating.” But he did follow the instruction to always open the roof vent and a window. The old camper was a step up from sleeping in the bed of the pickup when he went hunting out west.