64 Audio’s Nio IEM Named as a NAMM TEC Award Finalist

Since the introduction of the line array, live concerts have become increasingly sophisticated with ultra high-resolution video and lighting technologies, yet professional audio reinforcement continues to use stereo — a technology more than 50 years old. Not satisfied with this approach to sound in live entertainment, L-Acoustics introduced L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology in 2016. This provided a new way to design, process, mix, and experience multi-channel sound for live performances. Since 2016, we have seen numerous benefits of L-ISA technology for large scale tours and 360° experiential events, as well as permanent installations in art galleries, houses of worship, performing arts centers and more.