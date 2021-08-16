Cancel
64 Audio's Nio IEM Named as a NAMM TEC Award Finalist

Cover picture for the articleNio Challenges Traditional IEM Designs by Boasting Eight Precision Balanced Armature Drivers & One Dynamic Driver, Providing the Absolute Best Listening Experience Possible. VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 16, 2021 – 64 Audio, the leader in custom and universal fit in-ear monitors, is proud to announce that Nio, 64 Audio’s audiophile-grade, universal-fit, hybrid high-driver in-ear monitor, has been announced as a finalist for the 37th Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards in the category of Outstanding Technical Achievement for Headphone/Earpiece Technology. Presented at The NAMM Show, The NAMM TEC Awards are bestowed annually in celebration of the pro audio community by recognizing the individuals, companies, and technical innovations behind today’s sound recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and other media.

