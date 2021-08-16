COVID-19 Outbreaks Shut Down Schools in Georgia, South Carolina

Aug. 16, 2021 -- Major COVID-19 outbreaks have prompted some school districts in the South to close schools shortly after restarting classes for the fall. In Georgia, school officials in Ware County shut down all 11 of its public schools on Friday after a “sharp increase” in cases during the first week of school, according to News4Jax. The school system will stop daily operations through Aug. 27, and students will return to school on Sept. 7.