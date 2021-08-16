Dolphins Mailbag: Running Backs, Calling Plays, O-line, Preseason Plan

Part 1 of the latest All Dolphins mailbag, as the Dolphins enjoy a day off before welcoming the Atlanta Falcons for joint practices before the teams play a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

Here we go:

From Bob Mattis (@Bob_Mattis):

Hey Alain! Why did we see M. Brown over Gaskin? I thought Brown danced a bit too much on a few plays.

Hey Bob, actually Malcolm Brown and Myles Gaskin played pretty much the same number of snaps, even though it indeed was surprising to see Brown get the start. Brian Flores said Sunday there was no major reason for Brown starting over Gaskin because all three main running backs all are going to be use (Salvon Ahmed being the other). In fairness to Brown, I don't recall a play where he got much blocking up front where he didn't have to dance.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Merci beaucoup mon ami! What do you make of the news that Charlie Frye was calling plays this past Sunday? Is this just developing a contingency for COVID or is there more to it?

Merci Ken. Frye actually wasn't the one calling plays, he was the one relaying the information to Tua off somebody else's call. The Dolphins still refuse to indicate whether it's George Godsey or Eric Studesville who's calling the plays, insisting that everything is a collaborative. I'm not quite sure I get all the secrecy there, but that's how they've chosen to proceed.

From Al (@TheFan4Life):

What was your overall assessment of the OL play, not just a particular player but the unit (starters) as a whole?

As a whole, I thought the O-line did OK, with some highs and some lows. The failed third-down run near the goal line wasn't so much on the O-line as it was on the failure to pick linebacker Alec Ogletree shooting through the gap, and it looked as though that might have been fullback Carl Tucker's responsibility. The protection on the long completion to Mike Gesicki was unreal and it was pretty good overall, though Austin Jackson really did have a tough day.

From Coach Peter (@SchOfBasketball):

Before training camp, logic had most of us having a starting OLine of LT Jackson, LG Kindley, C Dieter or Skura, RG Hunt, and RT Eichenberg. Why didn’t they stick to this from day one as Kindley looks good at LG and Eichenberg was drafted to play tackle? OL is a mess as usual.

Yeah, not sure about your pre-camp assumption because Eichenberg is a rookie and he also played left tackle at Notre Dame, therefore you're asking him to make the switch to the right side, something he has said has been tougher than he expected. Your projected line also had one rookie and three second-year players, and I'm not entirely convinced that's a great way to go. As always, Jesse Davis was too easily dismissed when he's probably the most reliable lineman on the team (though Hunt has the highest ceiling).

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, I know it's early but does it seem to you like the DL could be better this year, would Raekwon Davis emerge from this group and become a much better player?

It should be better because it's pretty much all the same young guys leading the way with one more year of NFL experience behind them. Davis had a pretty solid last year as a rookie, but I'm still not quite sure what his NFL ceiling might be, so I'm not ready to say he'll definitely be a "much better player" in 2021.

From Luis F. (All4Luis):

Do you anticipate a lot more pre-snap motion in our offense this year? Have you seen this at all?

Given all the speedy guys they have a wide receiver who don't have a lot of size, it absolutely figures they'll use motion to help guys like Jaylen Waddle and Albert Wilson off the line of scrimmage.

From Jeff Golden (@Goldenjeff72):

Without starting CBs in the game, this D dominated ... do you believe they are top 5 in the league? Merci Alain!

Merci Jeff. I'd caution against assuming the defense will be great just because it dominated the Bears in a preseason game. Let's also remember the Dolphins were 20th in total yards allowed in 2020 and the defense thrived on takeaways, which is something that's not easy to duplicate. So I think expecting the Dolphins to be a top 5 defense might be wishful thinking. I'd say shooting for a top 10 defense is more realistic.

From JR_Smithey (@Klues4FantasyFB):

Any idea how the RB reps will be split up this season?

Brian Flores kind of suggested in his Sunday media session that Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed will be splitting the work load at running back. That certainly makes sense because the Dolphins don't really have a bona fide No. 1 running back on the roster, though I would expect Gaskin to be the one who gets the most work.

From Britt (@Brittalexis25):

Appreciate all you do Alain! Your thoughts on Preston Williams? You think he makes the team?

Thanks Britt. At this point, my best guess is that Williams will start on the season on PUP (where he's been all camp), which would keep him out of the first six games before he can start practicing. Once he would start practicing (under that scenario), the Dolphins would have three weeks to decide whether to activate him, keep him on PUP the whole year or waive him.

From Tuddle Army (@TuddleOnRadio):

Did the Dolphins err in not signing a T in free agency?

That sure seems to be a popular opinion based on what's going on right now, except that they did sign D.J. Fluker because he landed on IR and ultimately was released with an injury settlement. Also understand there weren't many big-time tackles who moved teams in free agency this offseason because teams tend to lock up the good ones. So I'm not sure I'd be that quick to say the Dolphins messed up here.

From Jeff Welt (@funnyesquire):

Hi Alain. When there were 4 preseason games, the 3rd game was the serious one. Now that there are only 3 games, will this week's game be the serious one?

Hey Jeff, that's a very good question and one the media asked Brian Flores two weeks ago, though he wouldn't provide a definitive answer. The big difference that came with chopping the preseason from four to three games is that there's also now a bye between the last preseason game and the start of the regular season. Because of that, I think I'd be inclined to believe that the "dress rehearsal" would remain the third game even though it's now the preseason finale.