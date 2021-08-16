Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins Mailbag: Running Backs, Calling Plays, O-line, Preseason Plan

By Alain Poupart
Posted by 
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 4 days ago

Part 1 of the latest All Dolphins mailbag, as the Dolphins enjoy a day off before welcoming the Atlanta Falcons for joint practices before the teams play a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

Here we go:

From Bob Mattis (@Bob_Mattis):

Hey Alain! Why did we see M. Brown over Gaskin? I thought Brown danced a bit too much on a few plays.

Hey Bob, actually Malcolm Brown and Myles Gaskin played pretty much the same number of snaps, even though it indeed was surprising to see Brown get the start. Brian Flores said Sunday there was no major reason for Brown starting over Gaskin because all three main running backs all are going to be use (Salvon Ahmed being the other). In fairness to Brown, I don't recall a play where he got much blocking up front where he didn't have to dance.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Merci beaucoup mon ami! What do you make of the news that Charlie Frye was calling plays this past Sunday? Is this just developing a contingency for COVID or is there more to it?

Merci Ken. Frye actually wasn't the one calling plays, he was the one relaying the information to Tua off somebody else's call. The Dolphins still refuse to indicate whether it's George Godsey or Eric Studesville who's calling the plays, insisting that everything is a collaborative. I'm not quite sure I get all the secrecy there, but that's how they've chosen to proceed.

From Al (@TheFan4Life):

What was your overall assessment of the OL play, not just a particular player but the unit (starters) as a whole?

As a whole, I thought the O-line did OK, with some highs and some lows. The failed third-down run near the goal line wasn't so much on the O-line as it was on the failure to pick linebacker Alec Ogletree shooting through the gap, and it looked as though that might have been fullback Carl Tucker's responsibility. The protection on the long completion to Mike Gesicki was unreal and it was pretty good overall, though Austin Jackson really did have a tough day.

From Coach Peter (@SchOfBasketball):

Before training camp, logic had most of us having a starting OLine of LT Jackson, LG Kindley, C Dieter or Skura, RG Hunt, and RT Eichenberg. Why didn’t they stick to this from day one as Kindley looks good at LG and Eichenberg was drafted to play tackle? OL is a mess as usual.

Yeah, not sure about your pre-camp assumption because Eichenberg is a rookie and he also played left tackle at Notre Dame, therefore you're asking him to make the switch to the right side, something he has said has been tougher than he expected. Your projected line also had one rookie and three second-year players, and I'm not entirely convinced that's a great way to go. As always, Jesse Davis was too easily dismissed when he's probably the most reliable lineman on the team (though Hunt has the highest ceiling).

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, I know it's early but does it seem to you like the DL could be better this year, would Raekwon Davis emerge from this group and become a much better player?

It should be better because it's pretty much all the same young guys leading the way with one more year of NFL experience behind them. Davis had a pretty solid last year as a rookie, but I'm still not quite sure what his NFL ceiling might be, so I'm not ready to say he'll definitely be a "much better player" in 2021.

From Luis F. (All4Luis):

Do you anticipate a lot more pre-snap motion in our offense this year? Have you seen this at all?

Given all the speedy guys they have a wide receiver who don't have a lot of size, it absolutely figures they'll use motion to help guys like Jaylen Waddle and Albert Wilson off the line of scrimmage.

From Jeff Golden (@Goldenjeff72):

Without starting CBs in the game, this D dominated ... do you believe they are top 5 in the league? Merci Alain!

Merci Jeff. I'd caution against assuming the defense will be great just because it dominated the Bears in a preseason game. Let's also remember the Dolphins were 20th in total yards allowed in 2020 and the defense thrived on takeaways, which is something that's not easy to duplicate. So I think expecting the Dolphins to be a top 5 defense might be wishful thinking. I'd say shooting for a top 10 defense is more realistic.

From JR_Smithey (@Klues4FantasyFB):

Any idea how the RB reps will be split up this season?

Brian Flores kind of suggested in his Sunday media session that Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed will be splitting the work load at running back. That certainly makes sense because the Dolphins don't really have a bona fide No. 1 running back on the roster, though I would expect Gaskin to be the one who gets the most work.

From Britt (@Brittalexis25):

Appreciate all you do Alain! Your thoughts on Preston Williams? You think he makes the team?

Thanks Britt. At this point, my best guess is that Williams will start on the season on PUP (where he's been all camp), which would keep him out of the first six games before he can start practicing. Once he would start practicing (under that scenario), the Dolphins would have three weeks to decide whether to activate him, keep him on PUP the whole year or waive him.

From Tuddle Army (@TuddleOnRadio):

Did the Dolphins err in not signing a T in free agency?

That sure seems to be a popular opinion based on what's going on right now, except that they did sign D.J. Fluker because he landed on IR and ultimately was released with an injury settlement. Also understand there weren't many big-time tackles who moved teams in free agency this offseason because teams tend to lock up the good ones. So I'm not sure I'd be that quick to say the Dolphins messed up here.

From Jeff Welt (@funnyesquire):

Hi Alain. When there were 4 preseason games, the 3rd game was the serious one. Now that there are only 3 games, will this week's game be the serious one?

Hey Jeff, that's a very good question and one the media asked Brian Flores two weeks ago, though he wouldn't provide a definitive answer. The big difference that came with chopping the preseason from four to three games is that there's also now a bye between the last preseason game and the start of the regular season. Because of that, I think I'd be inclined to believe that the "dress rehearsal" would remain the third game even though it's now the preseason finale.

Comments / 0

AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
101
Followers
421
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Charlie Frye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Covid#Lg Kindley#Skura#Dl#Cbs#Rb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Chicago Mailbag: Depth chart, Doaks, Davis, Tua, and Much More

If you had to guess who are going to the fins active WRs week 1 on the depth chart. I think the Dolphins will keep six, which is a large number, and I’ll go with DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins, Jakeem Grant and Robert Foster at this point. Remember that Will Fuller V will begin the season on the suspended list, so I’m guessing the Dolphins will have to make a move at wide receiver when he comes back. I also suspect Preston Williams will begin the season on PUP.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins make changes on offensive line

Trading for 2019 second-round pick Greg Little, the Dolphins continue to shuffle their offensive line group. But they are making more changes among their in-house personnel as well. They have shifted second-round pick Liam Eichenberg from tackle to guard, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. While Dolphins offensive...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins undrafted rookie DB Trill Williams' press coverage goes viral

Miami Dolphins UDFA defensive back Trill Williams has an unenviable task in his bid to try to make the Dolphins’ active roster. The Dolphins’ depth in the secondary is significant and doesn’t offer a lot of wiggle room to fit undrafted rookies — but Williams may force the Dolphins to make such a decision if he continues to bully opposing wide receivers in the preseason in the same way he did on one particular rep against the Bears this past Saturday.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Cornerbacks, Fuller, Flowers, and More

Part 2 of the latest All Dolphins mailbag, as the Dolphins prepare to welcome the Atlanta Falcons for joint practices before the teams play a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Here we go:. From Bryan Thorn (@thornybr1968):. What do you think is the most realistic performance for...
NFLchatsports.com

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins starters to play in preseason game at Chicago Bears

The NFL modified the schedule for the 2021 season, essentially turning a preseason game into a regular season contest, giving each team 17 games during the regular season. That move, though, shortened the preseason to three games (plus the Hall of Fame game for two teams). How do teams use the preseason to prepare? Which game will be the “dress rehearsal” game? And, do you play your starters in the first preseason game, a contest that traditionally is heavy on depth and bubble players?
NFLThe Phinsider

The Splash Zone 8/10/21: Are Dolphins Looking For Some O-Line Help?

The Dolphins lost D.J. Fluker last week when they released him with an injury settlement. Fluker underwent a minor procedure on his knee and would be out for an unknown period of time. It’s not crazy to think the Dolphins could eventually just bring him back when he is fully healthy. But they lost a veteran on the o-line and Fluker could have provided valuable depth if he did not land a starting spot. According to Michael Lombardi, the Dolphins are rumored to be searching for some offensive tackle depth and with the way the o-line has been for years, they could use all the help they can get.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Preseason Opener Highlights and Lowlights

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their 2021 preseason opener against the Chicago Bears:. -- Michael Palardy's first game punt for the Dolphins was a good one, traveling 55 yards. When the Bears were called for holding it forced them to start their first drive at their 20.
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins (preseason) football is back! First look at rookies, 2021 team for game at Bears

A pair of Miami Dolphins rookies were beaming with excitement this week at the thought of their first NFL game, albeit a preseason exhibition, after taking part in their first joint practices with the Chicago Bears. Especially safety and second-round pick Jevon Holland. “I’m having a blast right now,” said Holland, who intercepted Bears quarterback Andy Dalton in Wednesday’s first of two joint ...
NFLchatsports.com

Monday morning center: Dolphins o-line review at Chicago

Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Caleb Johnson (92) celebrates after tackling Miami Dolphins running back Gerrid Doaks (23) during their game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports. First and foremost, I want everyone to slowly take their hand away from the panic...
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins: 5 Running Backs that could be cut and Miami should sign

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) hands the ball off to running back Sony Michel (26) during the first half of a game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports. If there was one negative takeaway...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Outlook, O-line Observations, Jakeem, and More

Part 1 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag as the Dolphins get ready for their preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Hey Mark, wish I could tell you the O-line is making steady progress, but that's just not the case. Some days are better than others and the consistency isn't there at this time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy