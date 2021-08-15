Cancel
Celebrities

Travis Barker Flies for First Time Since Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

By Bryan Rolli
Q92
Q92
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Travis Barker celebrated a huge personal milestone on Saturday as he flew on an airplane for the first time since surviving a deadly 2008 crash, the Daily Mail reports. The Blink-182 drummer was seen at an airfield in Camarillo, Calif., before boarding a private jet with his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. The couple flew to Cabo San Lucas to vacation with Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

