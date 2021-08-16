Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

NFPA and CCFS urge college students to protect themselves and their peers from fire

By Special to The Daily Press
Paragould Daily Press
 4 days ago

This fall, college students are returning to campus, many for the first time in over a year, marking the start of new classes, new friends, and new living spaces. Through their annual Campus Fire Safety for Students campaign, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and The Center for Campus Fire Safety (CCFS) are working together to ensure living spaces are as safe as possible for students heading back to school.

www.paragoulddailypress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfpa#Structure Fires#House Fires#Fire Protection#Campus Fire Safety Month#Ccfs Advisory Council#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Morgantown, WVWeirton Daily Times

Colleges extending students a hand

The past 18 months have presented many challenges for our nation in dealing with COVID-19, with public education being one of the most impacted areas. Students from grade school through college had to learn how to learn virtually; teachers and professors had to learn how to effectively communicate a lesson through a video meeting platform; and parents — some of whom lost their employment — had to worry about how to pay for their child’s education.
Educationwearegreenbay.com

How schools are protecting themselves and students against cyberattacks

(WFRV) – Even with kids back in school, electronics are essential to learning but schools have become the target of cyberattacks. IBM is stepping in through grants and training, and Nick Rossman spoke with Local 5 Live with details on what schools are doing to protect themselves and their students.
Oklahoma Statesequoyahcountytimes.com

Oklahoma Needs to Legalize Protecting Students from COVID-19

When COVID-19 first reached Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma last year, we had many unanswered questions about how to fight this new disease. Now, thanks to the hard work of scientists, doctors and public health professionals, we know much more. Wearing masks and social distancing indoors are proven to slow the spread of the virus, and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves from…
ncpolicywatch.org

An eleventh-hour decision to protect students from COVID

The head of Transylvania County Schools is requiring all students and staff wear masks today on the first day of the new school year for the district. Superintendent Dr. Jeff McDaris made the decision Sunday afternoon just hours before Monday’s return to the classroom. This reverses a decision made two-weeks...
EducationSt. Albans Messenger

All K-12 students and teachers should return to school masked, state officials say

MONTPELIER — Vermont will not be seeing the reinstatement of any broad COVID-19 mitigation measures any time soon. Despite a rise in newly-diagnosed COVID-19 cases throughout Vermont and new nationwide federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Gov. Phil Scott said during an Aug. 3 news briefing that Vermont's high vaccination rate means Vermonters will be able to continue their lives relatively restriction-free.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
TrafficClickOnDetroit.com

Study finds ways to mitigate COVID spread on school buses

With students returning to in-person learning this fall, yet another concern takes center stage: Are children likely to be exposed to COVID-19 while riding the school bus?. Between children doing virtual school amid the pandemic, and so many parents working from home and able to drive their children to school, many buses were running with light loads over the past year. But that won’t be the case this fall.
Labor IssuesOccupational Health Safety

OSHA Updates Guidance on Protecting Unvaccinated Workers

An updated guidance was issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA in order to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The updated guidance, however, expands information on appropriate measures for protecting workers in higher-risk work places with mixed-vaccination status workers. This mainly includes industries such as manufacturing, meat, seafood and poultry processing, high-volume and retail grocery and agricultural processing. This is often prolonged due to close contact with others.
Public HealthPetoskey News-Review

Health department urges public to arm themselves with COVID-19 data

Residents and visitors of Northern Michigan are being urged to arm themselves with the latest up-to-date information regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic by using a number of tools. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is recommending residents and visitors follow the...
Volusia County, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Spineless School Board fails to act to keep children safe

I spoke at the latest Volusia County School Board meeting Aug. 10 about my support of mandatory masks in schools in accordance with the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics. I strongly support the reinstatement of the COVID dashboard, rigorous contact tracing, and appropriate quarantines — the majority who made public comment did.
Richmond, KYeku.edu

Certificate in Industrial Fire Protection

EKU’s online industrial fire protection certificate provides students with the skill sets needed to protect life and property. EKU combines the latest technology and expert instruction to offer students a competitive edge in the job market. Focused on leadership building and rooted in the latest science and technology, EKU’s curriculum...
Madison Heights, MImadison-heights.org

Fire Department Peer Support team

Local 1357 has been busy this year building our department Peer Support team. So far, 3 members have successfully completed the 3 day virtual IAFF Peer Support class and are now certified peer support team members. All 3 members will also be attending a CISM (critical incident stress management) class this fall. In recent years a greater focus has been made on the mental and behavioral health of firefighters across the nation.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keven Moore: There are risks related to fire alarms with strobe lights — those with epilepsy beware

When it comes to warning occupants of a building of a fire, we as a nation have come a long way since the turn of the 20th Century. With nearly 1,000,000 Americans being functionally deaf, and another 15% of American adults (37.5 million) aged 18 and over report some trouble hearing, it is essential to have both audible and visual alarms to ensure the safety of the public. Audible alarms include sirens, horns, and bells, while visible alarms consist of flashing strobe lights and text banners.
Lawwahospitality.org

New laws protecting high-risk employees during public health emergencies

The 2021 Legislature enacted new policy changes designed to increase protections for workers during public health emergencies. The changes outlined in this article relate to new employer requirements that are activated when there is a federal- or state-declared public health emergency involving an infectious or contagious disease. Employers must be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy