Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound Concludes 40th Summer Program
LYNDON CENTER — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound recently completed its 40th summer program. Fifty-five students from the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and the North Country of New Hampshire participated in this residential college preparatory experience. Following proper COVID-19 protocols, the program made the decision to transition to a smaller, cohort-based program, and each cohort lived on the NVU-Lyndon campus for two weeks at a time.www.caledonianrecord.com
