Which NFL playoff droughts will end in 2021? NFL futures odds, picks and predictions

By Ken Pomponio
 4 days ago
The NFL isn’t nicknamed the Not For Long league for nothing. The moniker is especially true when it comes to the annual turnover among playoff teams.

In the 18 seasons since the league’s first full campaign with four eight-team divisions (2002), there have been a total of 109 new playoff teams from one year to the next for an average of 6.1 per season.

Over the last five seasons, that average has jumped to 6.8, including a 2000s record-matching eight in 2017 and seven last season, when there already was a built-in head start of two with the league adding a seventh playoff berth in each conference.

Still, there are outliers who have defied the trend.

Eight NFL franchises enter 2021 with playoff droughts of at least four seasons, starting with the New York Jets, whose last playoff appearance came back in the Rex Ryan/Mark Sanchez heydays of 2010. That’s a full five seasons longer than any other team.

The other seven in this fallen-on-hard-times contingent are the Arizona Cardinals (last made postseason in 2015), Cincinnati Bengals (2015), Denver Broncos (2015), Detroit Lions (2016), Las Vegas Raiders (2016), Miami Dolphins (2016) and New York Giants (2016).

So which of these eight teams are the best bets to find their way out of the desert and quench their playoff thirst this coming season?

Below, we’ll rank the eight NFL teams in order of least to most likely to end their playoff droughts in 2021, along with their respective odds of making the postseason; be sure to check out the rest of our NFL picks, predictions and best bets.

8. New York Jets

(Photo Credit: Vincent Carchietta – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 playoff odds: Yes +500, No -800

A rookie quarterback (Zach Wilson) and first-year head coach (Robert Saleh) will be trying to turn around a two-win team to get into the 2021 playoffs. Best of luck as the long “no” odds say it all. The league’s longest playoff drought will grow to 11 seasons.

Best bet: NO (-800)

7. Detroit Lions

(Photo Credit: Raj Mehta – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 playoff odds: Yes +650, No -1205

Another team with a rookie head coach (Dan Campbell) and new quarterback (albeit the experienced Jared Goff) also is trying to reverse its fortunes in the Motor City.

However, arguably the league’s least-talented roster, including the 32nd-ranked defense in terms of points and yards allowed in 2020, combined with a brutal schedule (the NFC North faces off against the NFC West and AFC North) have the Lions way down on this most-likely list.

Best bet: NO (-1205)

6. Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo Credit: Katie Stratman – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 playoff odds: Yes +480, No -699

Recovering sophomore QB Joe Burrow and his talented young skill-position comrades will try to get Cincy back on track after a total of only six wins over the last two seasons. Offensive line and defensive question marks combined with a rugged division — the other three AFC North teams all won at least 11 games in 2020 — make this an easy “No” still.

Best bet: NO (-699)

5. New York Giants

(Photo Credit: Dennis Schneidler – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 playoff odds: Yes +230, No -290

The G-Men have QB Daniel Jones back for a third season and head coach Joe Judge back for his second, but the jury definitely remains out whether either is close to being a long-term answer.

The saving grace is that the Giants reside in the league’s weakest division, so their playoff chances certainly can’t be dismissed at this point.

Best bet: NO (-290)

4. Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo Credit: Ron Chenoy – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 playoff odds: Yes +350, No -500

The Silver & Black has progressively won more games each of the last two seasons under head coach Jon Gruden and Derek Carr, and continued gains following 2020’s 8-8 campaign would put the Raiders in the thick of the AFC wild-card hunt.

Best bet: NO (-500)

3. Denver Broncos

(Photo Credit: Isaiah J. Downing – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 playoff odds: Yes +140, No -180

The Broncos haven’t made the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 to cap the 2015 season, marking the franchise’s longest drought since the early 1970s.

Denver, though, possesses a top-eight NFL roster according to Pro Football Focus, and if the Mile High Crew can get at least average quarterback play from either Drew Lock or newcomer Teddy Bridgewater, most all of the year-to-year indicators (bad injury fortune, league-worst turnover differential in 2020) point toward a team on the turnaround in 2021.

Best bet: YES (+140)

2. Miami Dolphins

(Photo Credit: Jon Durr – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 playoff odds: Yes +115, No -140

Head coach Brian Flores’ squad doubled its 2019 win total to notch 10 victories a season ago and just missed out on an AFC Wild Card berth. Taking that step depends largely on now-healed QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s ample weaponry.

Best bet: YES (+115)

1. Arizona Cardinals

2021 playoff odds: Yes +162, No -200

QB Kyler Murray and the Cards took their pursuit of an NFC Wild Card berth down to the final weekend last winter but wound up losing to the Los Angeles Rams and coming up on the wrong end of the tiebreaker with the similarly 8-8 Chicago Bears.

The rugged NFC West teams promise to knock each other down again this season, but this talented Arizona team should have just enough to finish on the right side of the NFC postseason dividing line this season.

Best bet: YES (+162)

