#DOGEFACTS: What Investors Are Saying About Dogecoin as DOGE Rallies Today
Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is on the rise Monday as investors in the cryptocurrency take to social media to share their hype about the rise with the hashtag #DOGEFACTS. Dogecoin is currently hovering around the 32 cent price range as of this morning. That’s a nice little boost that has it up more than 9% over a 24-hour period. It’s also worth pointing out that DOGE has seen a roughly 7,134% increase since the start of the year.investorplace.com
