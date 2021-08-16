Cancel
#DOGEFACTS: What Investors Are Saying About Dogecoin as DOGE Rallies Today

By William White
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is on the rise Monday as investors in the cryptocurrency take to social media to share their hype about the rise with the hashtag #DOGEFACTS. Dogecoin is currently hovering around the 32 cent price range as of this morning. That’s a nice little boost that has it up more than 9% over a 24-hour period. It’s also worth pointing out that DOGE has seen a roughly 7,134% increase since the start of the year.

Related
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Could Reach $14,000 and Dogecoin $1, Crypto CEO Predicts

The CEO of cryptocurrency media firm Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, has revealed a number of bullish cryptocurrency price predictions, notably saying he sees Dogecoin hitting $1 in the future, and Ethereum getting to $14,000. According to a report published by Business Insider, Gokhshtein noted he sees the price of the...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. As of 10:30 a.m. EDT, they are now trading at $48,518.76 per coin, $3,293.94 per token, and $0.3319 apiece, respectively. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Dogecoin May Not Make You a Millionaire, but This Investment Can

Dogecoin may experience explosive returns, but it's an incredibly risky investment. There are other options, though, that pose much less risk while still boosting your savings. The last several months have been a rollercoaster for Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), with its price increasing more than 5,500% since the beginning of the year....
Stockscryptopolitan.com

BabyMusk – an Ethereum Based Cryptocurrency You Can Trust

Our goal with BabyMusk is to create an ERC20 meme token (ETH) you can finally trust. We work under open, transparent, and honest communication with the crypto community. From Bitcoin (BTC) to Dogecoin (DOGE) to Shiba INU (SHIB), everyone is welcome and invited to buy into our platform. Part of our mission is giving back, and we’ve created a built-in donation holding, held in Dogecoin, that grows as new members join our project; We can’t give that donation until Elon Musk tells us who to send the funds to.
Marketsu.today

Dmitry Buterin Says Vitalik Joining Dogecoin Board May Turn DOGE into Better Coin

Dmitry Buterin has taken to Twitter to say that the fact of his son Vitalik joining the board of Dogecoin may actually “lead to Dogecoin becoming a better coin”. He specified that what his son is doing in this case is handling the challenges rather than denying them. He tweeted this in response to critics regarding Vitalik's decision to officially side with Doge.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Why Dogecoin Is Going Down and What Lies Ahead for DOGE Prices

Dogecoin, which surged last week, is down sharply in trading on Aug. 18. The meme cryptocurrency was trading 10 percent lower at 10:00 a.m. ET today. Why is DOGE going down and what lies ahead for the meme cryptocurrency?. Article continues below advertisement. Other cryptocurrencies are also taking a breather....
Stocksitechpost.com

Dogecoin a Bad Investment? Expert Calls It 'Terrible,' But Doge Price Predictions See Massive Surge

Could the Dogecoin price hit $1? Analysts took a critical look at the meme coin's performance and cast their prediction whether it could be a suitable investment or not. Many are probably familiar with Dogecoin. However, as a quick overview of the crypto coin for those who don't know, Dogecoin was founded by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus. It was marketed as a fun and joke-like altcoin compared to the more established Bitcoin.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Popularity Among New Investors Is Surging, Says New Research Report

A report by data analytics platform Chainalysis shows new investors are adopting Dogecoin at levels not seen since the 2017 bull run. v. As The Daily Hodl reported on August 18, Chainalysis says in this new report that new investor adoption has surged in 2021, rivaling the cryptoasset bull market at the end of 2017. The report claims the demand and price action for $DOGE has been “largely driven by social media.” However, the analytics company claims activity on Dogecoin’s blockchain indicates a jump in investment and new user adoption.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

Dogecoin traded 6.85% higher at $0.3194 over 24 hours in the early hours of Friday. What’s Moving? The meme-themed cryptocurrency was up 13.7% over a seven-day trailing period at press time. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 0.84% higer and 0.45% lower, respectively. Since the year...
Economyzycrypto.com

You Can Now Buy A Pre-Owned Tesla With Dogecoin (DOGE)

Tesla has not yet added Dogecoin as a payment option for its electric vehicles but a software company specialized in blockchain-based solutions has found a way to make this dream somewhat a reality for the avid fans of the dog-inspired token. Bots Inc announced Monday that customers can purchase pre-owned...
StocksInvestorPlace

SPOT Stock: The News That Has Spotify Investors Smiling Today

Music-streaming company Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has not had a good 2021. Indeed, SPOT stock remains down approximately 30% from levels it started the year at. Growth investors banking on continued outperformance from this hypergrowth play have generally been disappointed. However, today, SPOT stock is in the news as a big gainer....
StocksInvestorPlace

Newegg Has Value Far Beyond Its Meme-Stock Status

It’s not an exaggeration to say that investors of California-based electronics and computer parts e-retailer Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) have been taken on a roller-coaster ride. Just this summer, NEGG stock has been through a wild rally and a harrowing crash. That’s not necessarily a bad thing — unless you bought...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Why Bank of America Really Gets the Potential of Coinbase

When I get a crazy idea in my head – and believe me, I have a lot of them – I usually like to have at least one semi-reputable source to back up my thesis, however loosely. Recently, I printed a whopper of a concept for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the popular though controversial cryptocurrency wallet and exchange. Fortunately, my take on COIN stock wasn’t left stranded in the ideological spectrum for too long.
StocksInvestorPlace

Shiba Inu Can Turn a Tiny Amount of Capital Into a Fortune

The most optimistic bull thesis surrounding Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is that it’s worth a tiny investment. The caveat to that thought is that investors should anticipate that investment petering out. There’s massive upside, but a few thought exercises show why a minimal investment is wise, if anything at all. The...

