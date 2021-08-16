NIO Stock: 10 Things to Know About the Fatal Crash Dragging Down Nio Today
Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly ubiquitous worldwide. Sales of EVs globally are growing more and more, with 2020 seeing EVs represent 2.6% of total auto sales. It might not sound like much, but that’s a 40% year-over-year increase. As such, discussion of EVs and how to accommodate them are on the rise. But there’s one piece of technology in these vehicles that’s leading to great controversy. Nio (NYSE:NIO) is at the forefront of this controversy after a Nio owner suffered a fatal crash in China. Now, NIO stock is tanking and bearish chatter on self-driving tech is heating up.investorplace.com
