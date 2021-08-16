NIO Stock: 10 Things to Know About the Fatal Crash Dragging Down Nio Today

NIO stock is lower again in premarket trading. Chinese EV maker breaks $40 in Monday's premarket session. Stock has been falling since earnings results last week. Update August 18: NIO (NYSE: NIO) has kicked off Wednesday's trading session with an increase of some 1.8% to $38.72 at the time of writing. Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle maker are still below the $44-46 levels it traded at before reports of a fatal car crash sent its shares tumbling. The current move higher can, therefore, be described as a "dead-cat bounce" rather than anything else. It is essential to note that also market leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is under pressure due to a similar issue.