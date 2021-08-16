Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SRGA Stock: The CEO Move That Has Surgalign Holdings Surging Today

By William White
InvestorPlace
 4 days ago

Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock is on the move Monday following news of the company’s CEO buying up shares of SRGA. This news comes from filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday. In that filing, we see that Terry Rich, president and CEO of Surgalign Holdings, went on a buying spree for SRGA stock.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srga#Ceo#Sec#Srga#Surgalign Holdings#Sec#Board#Investorplace Com#Tmus#Sonos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Top Stocks to Buy as the Semiconductor Shortage Continues

A global shortage of semiconductors has turned the industry upside down. The demand for chips was high even before the pandemic started, due to the rollout of 5G. However, the coronavirus pandemic drove that demand much higher as millions bought laptops, cell phones, and gaming devices as they sheltered in their homes.
StocksInvestorPlace

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning! The week’s almost done with just one more day of trading so let’s start it with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Take a minute to check out our overview of what happened to the stock market yesterday. The extra context is always welcome ad is a good refresher this early in the morning.
StocksInvestorPlace

MRIN Stock: The News That Has Marin Software Shares Surging Friday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is on the rise Friday after announcing a new agreement with Criteo. Marin Software revealed today that its system is now integrated into Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform. But what exactly does that mean for the company. To put it simply, it opens up the option of...
StocksBenzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading higher by 6.4% at around $47,576 Friday morning. Ethereum is trading...
StocksInvestorPlace

Newegg Has Value Far Beyond Its Meme-Stock Status

It’s not an exaggeration to say that investors of California-based electronics and computer parts e-retailer Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) have been taken on a roller-coaster ride. Just this summer, NEGG stock has been through a wild rally and a harrowing crash. That’s not necessarily a bad thing — unless you bought...
StocksInvestorPlace

Support.com Isn’t an Investment Grade Stock

Investors will have a difficult time justifying the logic behind buying Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock. That’s why I suggest that none of them does so. From a fundamental perspective, there’s little interesting about the firm. However, the company continues to pivot, making it a focus of Reddit users and other social media-driven retail investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 402.7% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $122,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
InvestorPlace

Novavax Stock Could Remain a Winner, Despite its ‘Also Ran’ Status

In my last article on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock, I made the case why shares in the Covid-19 vaccine play had room to pop. Even as the company faces many challenges with its “also ran” contender. Interestingly enough, shortly after publication of that article, a “pop” may now be in the process of playing out.
StocksInvestorPlace

SPOT Stock: The News That Has Spotify Investors Smiling Today

Music-streaming company Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has not had a good 2021. Indeed, SPOT stock remains down approximately 30% from levels it started the year at. Growth investors banking on continued outperformance from this hypergrowth play have generally been disappointed. However, today, SPOT stock is in the news as a big gainer....
StocksInvestorPlace

HEXO Stock: Why Hexo Shares Are Taking a Huge Hit Today

Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NYSE:HEXO) has been a volatile stock of late. Indeed, like the entire cannabis sector, HEXO stock has gone through a period of fits and starts. Today, Hexo is seeing massive selling pressure, with shares down nearly 30% at the time of writing. This move has turned...
StocksInvestorPlace

Duolingo Is Riding a Wave of Language Learning But DUOL Stock Is Too High

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) reported excellent Q2 earnings on Aug. 11, essentially riding a wave of growth in language learning. The company just went public on July 26, raising about $406.2 million at $102 per share, according to its prospectus. (This was on top of the $114.6 million it already held, giving it a total of $520.8 million in cash). The problem is DUOL stock is now probably overvalued, given that its market value is $4.72 billion, as of Aug. 19, at $126.16 per share.
StocksInvestorPlace

Extremely Risky Castor Maritime Stock Isn’t Without Merit

One of the biggest meme trades — or at least trades that have “meme-ish” qualities — Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) lit up the charts earlier this year. Starting off at $1.86 on the first close of January, CTRM stock finished the Feb. 11 session at $17.30, a nearly 10X move in the space of a month-and-a-half.
StocksInvestorPlace

Alibaba Stock Will Eventually Shrug Off This Political Assault

What in the world is going on with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock? The same question extends to the entire Chinese tech equity market. They have been in a free fall for months. Just when we think they found a bottom, a new trap door opens. Yesterday BABA stock fell another 7%...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Coronavirus Stocks to Buy in Case of Lockdown 2.0

There is always a bull-market in one or more asset class. Even if all asset classes are trending lower, it’s a bull-market for cash. The same holds true for different companies and industries. Through the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been winners and losers. Pharmaceutical, at-home entertainment and e-commerce names were among the top stocks to buy in the early stages of the pandemic.
MarketsInvestorPlace

A Brighter Future Awaits Patient Poshmark Investors

Social commerce platform operator Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is a popular destination for shoppers to buy and sell second-hand products, or even hold virtual shopping parties. It’s an interesting business model, and while some folks don’t have POSH stock on their radar, perhaps they ought to. After all, as reported earlier this...
StocksInvestorPlace

AITX Stock: 7 Things to Know About the AI Penny Stock as Shares Soar

Today, shares of penny stock Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) are soaring. Currently, shares of AITX stock are up approximately 13% at the time of writing. However, this stock peaked at a gain of 39% this morning on heavy volume. Today’s outsized move in AITX stock appears to be a...
EconomyInvestorPlace

RIDE Stock: Lordstown Motors Shares Rev Up Amid r/WSB Chatter

Today, embattled upstart electric vehicle (EV) company Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is finally seeing some love. Shares of RIDE stock are more than 12% higher on a risk-on day for equities broadly. Indeed, it appears investors are taking a breather today from making bearish bets on various hypergrowth stocks. Once touted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy