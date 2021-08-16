SRGA Stock: The CEO Move That Has Surgalign Holdings Surging Today

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 402.7% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $122,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.