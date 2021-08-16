Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SONO Stock: The Google Ruling That Has Sonos Investors Smiling Today

By William White
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock is on the rise Monday after the speaker company got a favorable ruling from a judge in a patent battle with Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG) Google. The ruling comes from a U.S. International Trade Commission and it covers a patent lawsuit that started in 2020. This has Sonos claiming that Google has been infringing on its patents by using its technology in its devices. That includes smart speakers, smartphones, and more.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonos#Alphabet#Goog#Yahoo Finance#Ip#Travere Therapeutics#Tvtx#Ccc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Google
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Top Stocks to Buy as the Semiconductor Shortage Continues

A global shortage of semiconductors has turned the industry upside down. The demand for chips was high even before the pandemic started, due to the rollout of 5G. However, the coronavirus pandemic drove that demand much higher as millions bought laptops, cell phones, and gaming devices as they sheltered in their homes.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

It's Time to Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

It's never fun to see red in your portfolio, and watching a stock lose 15% or even 50% of its value is worse. Unfortunately, this is something that every investor will deal with eventually. And how you handle those situations matters a great deal. Will you panic sell? Or will you keep a level head?
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Meme Stocks to Buy That Are Even Better Than Robinhood

Following its debut on the NASDAQ exchange, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) might just be “the first meta-meme stock.” But that by-itself doesn’t make buying shares in the brokerage app a strong opportunity. As I recently broke it down, there are many reasons why chasing the stock after its IPO isn’t the best move.
StocksInvestorPlace

HEXO Stock: Why Hexo Shares Are Taking a Huge Hit Today

Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NYSE:HEXO) has been a volatile stock of late. Indeed, like the entire cannabis sector, HEXO stock has gone through a period of fits and starts. Today, Hexo is seeing massive selling pressure, with shares down nearly 30% at the time of writing. This move has turned...
MarketsInvestorPlace

A Brighter Future Awaits Patient Poshmark Investors

Social commerce platform operator Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is a popular destination for shoppers to buy and sell second-hand products, or even hold virtual shopping parties. It’s an interesting business model, and while some folks don’t have POSH stock on their radar, perhaps they ought to. After all, as reported earlier this...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BILI, PDD, CRM, BBY

Markets closed the week with strength, but investors are so fickle these days that sentiment flips flops on a dime. This is one of two variables in play driving equity markets this month. The other is the Federal Reserve. That’s because they are the reason for these extreme loose monetary conditions. Jackson Hole meetings are next week, so there should be fireworks. In addition, earnings season is still going, and there are top stock trades on Monday from all angles.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Believe In Lucid Stock Because Trends Usually Don’t Lie

When it comes to electric vehicles, investors shouldn’t look to me to provide an overly optimistic picture. While I recognize that EVs may very well be the future of transportation, it might not be an easy ride getting there. Certainly, many brands that look attractive today will fail. But for Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), I don’t have the same reservation. If I had to electrify my portfolio, I’d go with LCID stock.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Tesla, Rocket, Sonos and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Sonos — Shares of the high-end speaker company jumped over 4.5% after a judge for the International Trade Commission ruled Google infringed on some of its audio technology patents, a ruling that could lead to an import ban for some of Google's Pixel smartphones and Nest audio speakers.
BusinessInvestopedia

How COVID Affects Apple (AAPL)

The COVID hangover is real. Gloom still soaks our daily news feeds. This morning, a scan of headlines will find Apple Inc. (AAPL) delaying staff's return to the office until at least January 2022. The original target was October. But with surging cases, Delta and Lambda variants running rampant, and the CDC's reversal of mask guidelines, Apple wants to play it safe.
StocksInvestorPlace

Don’t Bother With Hyliion Stock Until They Can Create Revenue

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) stock is down 51% so far in 2021, consistent with my pessimistic position on SPACs: enthusiasm for businesses with poor fundamentals leads to a short-term rise of the stock, which soon deflates when reality kicks in. I have said many times that I do not like...
BusinessBillboard

Sonos vs. Google: The Smart Speaker Patent War Is Heating Up

Last Friday, Google was found guilty of infringing on Sonos' patented smart speaker technology in a preliminary ruling from the International Trade Commission (ITC), marking an early victory for Sonos in a case that stretches back to early 2020 -- but the battle's not over yet. And as the lawsuit moves forward, its outcome could shift the dynamics of the buzzing smart speaker market.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Internet Computer (ICP) Price Predictions: Where Will the ICP Crypto Go in 2021?

One of the hottest coin offerings of this past year was Dfinity’s Internet Computer (CCC:ICP-USD) listing at $630 per token. Indeed, the fact that Internet Computer has seen approximately 90% of its value wiped out in just a few months has been discouraging, to say the least. Accordingly, investors appear to be keenly attentive to what the Internet Computer (ICP) price predictions are moving forward for ICP crypto.
StocksInvestorPlace

Wait for a Bigger Discount in Nano Dimension Stock

On Aug. 18, Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NMDM) issued its second-quarter earnings, indicating it had $1.397 billion in cash on its balance sheet. But based on my calculations, using info from the release, NNDM stock now has a market value of $1.537 billion. This is $140.087 million or just $10% over its cash balance. It might possibly also mean that its underlying business is undervalued.
StocksInvestorPlace

Support.com Isn’t an Investment Grade Stock

Investors will have a difficult time justifying the logic behind buying Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock. That’s why I suggest that none of them does so. From a fundamental perspective, there’s little interesting about the firm. However, the company continues to pivot, making it a focus of Reddit users and other social media-driven retail investors.
EconomyInvestorPlace

Tesla AI Day: 3 Big TSLA Stock Catalysts to Watch Tonight

Today stands to be an important one for the future of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) empire is under tremendous strain as a probe into the company’s self-driving features continue to heat up. The company is holding its “Tesla AI Day” today, the second major public event for the company this year. Investors are wondering just what revelations Tesla has to share with its stockholders. Can TSLA stock see new life in the midst of these rough waters?

Comments / 0

Community Policy