"NFT" or non-fungible tokens seem to be all the rage these days, and many people have been ready to jump on the sub-reality bandwagon. Heck, even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet for a cool $2.9 mil, and there have been many other examples of folks purchasing NFTs for exuberant amounts of money and even Bitcoin. But, as we are witnessing the next generation of digital payments unfold, many investors are asking where NFTs fit, and more importantly, could they become the next crypto. For some folks in the industry, this is not some pipe dream, especially since NFTs are currently being used as a mode of payment. Case in point, Zoe Roth or "Disaster Girl" managed to pay off all of her student debt by selling a photo for $500,000.