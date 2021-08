Every garden has an element of flow to its design. Even if it only has one plant, the flow is to draw your attention to that one plant. Most people think this element is strictly how your eye travels from one focal point to another. That is a big part of the flow that exists within a garden layout. Another factor of flow exists at a smaller level, in the form of pots and containers. Not only can one's eyes dance around from one color to another or from a short form to a tall one, they can also follow a flow through trailing plants.