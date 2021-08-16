Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

4 Reasons You Must Consider Lead and Asbestos Inspection

By Faisal Rafiq
velillum.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs much useful lead and asbestos have been in construction industry for centuries, there is no denying the fact that both metals are extremely hazardous for human health. Therefore, it is important to know the risks related to lead and asbestos, so that you can protect yourself and surroundings from their harmful effects. This article discusses 4 reasons you must consider lead and asbestos inspection so that you can take preventive measures to improve your household health and safety.

www.velillum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Infertility#Lead Paint#Developmental Delays#Hazardous Materials#Acc Env
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Pastor Refuses Vaccine, Almost Dies of Covid-19

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”
Medical ScienceMedPage Today

COVID Vaccines Linked to Functional Neurological Disorders

Functional neurological disorders (FND) were found to be associated with COVID-19 vaccines, according to recent case reports. Two cases of young women manifesting FND after COVID-19 vaccination were reported by Alfonso Fasano, MD, PhD, of the University of Toronto, and Antonio Daniele, MD, PhD, of Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Rome, in a letter to the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.
Industrygentside.co.uk

COVID: American study reveals Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lose efficacy over time

US health officials have announced that all Americans who have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a booster shot either months after their second dose. Previously, the Biden administration had advised only individuals who were immunocompromised, including those with organ transplants or advanced HIV...
Colorado Statedigitalmarketnews.com

Next Stimulus Check’s Status

Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner from the state of Colorado, was the one who introduced the online petition with the help of her husband. The name of the online petition “change.org.” As for now, the total number of Americans who have given their approval for the petition is 2.8 m.
gentside.co.uk

Mosquito bite: Here’s how the insects choose their prey

Have you ever noticed that even when you’re in a room full of people, you seem to be the no.1 victim of mosquito bites? As a matter of fact, these bloodthirsty creatures do have a preference on who to snack on and here’s what attracts them the most. Sensitive to...
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Can a heartburn drug help doctors treat COVID-19?

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors in Wuhan noticed something surprising. Many of the elderly patients who survived the virus were poor: not exactly the demographic you would expect to fare well in a health crisis. A review of the survivors' medical records revealed that a significant...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Mcdonough County, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Vaccination is a well-accepted medical and public health practice

Vaccinating healthy people to prevent disease is certainly not a new idea. In fact it was first proposed and tried over 500 years ago. The practice of vaccination is a well-accepted medical and public health practice. In my lifetime smallpox has been eliminated in the whole world. Polio, diphtheria, tetanus,...
velillum.com

Best Food Routine After Hair Transplant

You may be wondering what you need to do after the best hair transplant in Pune treatment to achieve fantastic results. Apart from following the after-care guidelines provided by your doctors, you must ensure that your hair receives the nutrition it requires. Diet, believe it or not, has a significant impact on the outcome of your hair transplant process.
Ellis County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Ellis Co. Health Dept. updates on current COVID uptick

Ellis County has experienced an exponential increase in cases over the last week. This increase in cases is due to the delta variant. Locally, the vaccine has proven to be highly effective and safe. HMC reports that almost every patient that has been hospitalized is unvaccinated. If you are unvaccinated, you are personally accepting an increased risk of hospitalization and death. All three COVID vaccines are safe and highly effective. The ECHD has an ample supply of vaccines. If you have not registered, please do so at www.ellisco.net. If you are unable to access the website, you may call 785-628-9440 for assistance with registration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy