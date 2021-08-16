Cancel
Don't Breathe 2 Fails to Overcome Its Misguided Premise

By Mary Beth McAndrews
Paste Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the trailer for Don’t Breathe 2, the much anticipated sequel to Fede Álvarez’s tense subversion of the home invasion film, was released, it was met with a lot of resistance. The trailer showed a film that chose to focus on Norman (Stephen Lang), the blind villain of the first film, as the anti-hero and his path to redemption despite his past—which involves using a turkey baster full of semen to forcibly impregnate a woman trapped in his basement. Director Rodo Sayagues and Alvarez, who co-wrote the film, assured audiences that the movie would be more complicated. Well, after seeing Don’t Breathe 2, I can confidently say that this movie is exactly what it looks like: A beautifully shot, hyper-violent and tense film with a morally repulsive story that refuses to acknowledge its main character’s horrific past.

