4 Top 5G Stocks to Buy in August

Precision ball bearings manufacturer RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) stock has been on a tear in 2021 as the reopening gets underway. Bearing are used in all kinds of products ranging from aircraft, engines, renewable energy, turbines, aerospace and satellite systems and industrial products. Clients include Boeing (NYSE:BA), Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Shares are trading off all-time highs on a filler quarter of earnings. The key acquisition of the DOGDE mechanical power transmission unit from ABB should accelerate earnings at a faster clip as it opens up more channels for revenues in industrial end products. The reopening and recovery post-pandemic is the key tailwind, the aerospace recovery specifically for the Company. The market still places a high premium on shares despite the lowered Q2 2022 revenue guidance, but these are temporary delays as the Company sets up for a strong recovery. Prudent investors seeking exposure can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of RBC Bearings.