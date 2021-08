Today, it’s a sea of red in the markets. However, for investors in Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) and OTRK stock, it’s pretty dark red today. Indeed, the 38% downside move in OTRK stock is certainly one of the largest moves today among small cap stocks. This AI-powered virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company has seen a surge in investor interest throughout the pandemic. As a provider of telehealth services dealing specifically with those with untreated behavioral issues, this makes sense. The pandemic has been difficult for everyone but particularly for those with behavioral disorders. Treating these patients in a virtual setting has turned out to be a very high-growth space investors have wanted to be in.