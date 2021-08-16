Cancel
Fairphone’s new modular smartphone with 5G and Android 11 on the cards

By Bharat Bhushan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairphone has been developing modular smartphones with lower environmental impact. These phones have been accepted for their peculiarity and earth-friendliness but have not really struck a chord with consumers with their specs. Now the next-generation of Fairphone seems on the horizon, which would strive to change this image with some beefed up specs. Not that it is proposed to be over the top or something, but leaked information suggests it will be a 5G enabled smartphone, which is a step up from the predecessor.

