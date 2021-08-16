Cancel
MLB

Philadelphia offers little fantasy baseball freedom down the stretch

By Eric Karabell
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantasy baseball managers are running out of time to make trades in ESPN standard leagues, and as Tristan H. Cockcroft deftly noted in his recent look at pitchers to target, strength of schedule matters for hitters as well. The Philadelphia Phillies boast the most attractive schedule for the final six weeks of the season, with matchups versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies (in Philadelphia) looming. Trade for Bryce Harper! Well, duh, who would not want to do that anyway?

