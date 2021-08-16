Fantasy baseball: What to look for when dealing pitchers at the deadline

It looked cool, and that’s the important thing, right? Because this was a product, for television. Sure, MLB pitched the Field of Dreams Game as a celebration of the sport’s past, and a formal embrace of the movie and the highly specific slice of Americana it represents, and a historic first game played in Iowa, and it was all of those things to one extent or other, but mostly it was a show. So it more than passed the test for being watchable. The corn looked cool, the home runs into the corn looked cool, the wooden scoreboard was great, the sunset was beautiful, Tom Verducci’s Untouchables-ass outfit was … something, the old-timey uniforms were snazzy though marred with giant Nike swooshes, the massive insurance ads behind home plate were awful—MLB will never, ever let you forget that for all the romanticism, they’re in this to make money—but on the whole, it was a sumptuous little piece of televised baseball.
