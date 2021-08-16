Murray City Council sides with neighborhood, rejects road continuation
The Murray City Council declined to condemn private property to connect a planned subdivision. (Shaun Delliskave/City Journals) Declining to use eminent domain, the Murray City Council, at their July 6 meeting, ended efforts by Murray City to connect Willow Grove Lane and Tripp Lane in a new subdivision. The rejected resolution, presented to the council by the Murray City Attorney’s office, was to acquire a 106-square-foot parcel owned by Jim and Wendy Livingston, who had rebuffed the city’s offers to purchase the property.www.murrayjournal.com
