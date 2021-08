Hi, I'm trying to enable the "hide app" of ColorOS 11 on my Oppo Find X3 Pro (global). I can correctly select apps to hide, set up the access code (for example #1234#), but after that the apps are still visible on drawer and homeage. And if I digit the access code on the launcher, nothing happens. I suspect the features is not working because I have google dialer and not the oppo one so maybe the feature to manage the access code is not implemented there.