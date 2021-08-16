Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

How Ohio State Stacks Up With This Year's Other Top National Championship Contenders

By Eleven Warriors
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing into the 2021 college football season, there are five teams that stand out above the rest as frontrunners to win this year’s national championship. While there’s no clear favorite to hoist the trophy at the end of this season, there is a consensus on the five teams who have the best shot at winning the College Football Playoff this year: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#College Football Playoff#Clemson#Coaches Poll#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Urban Meyer refuses to state the obvious about Trevor Lawrence

Urban Meyer refuses to name Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars over the incumbent Gardner Minshew. While the Jacksonville Jaguars used the No. 1 overall pick on Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson, his head coach Urban Meyer will not name him the team’s starting quarterback over Gardner Minshew just yet.
Nebraska State247Sports

Scott Frost's contract buyout details at Nebraska

Nebraska took a hit Wednesday when it was reported the NCAA was investigating the Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost amid violations. It is for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. On the field, Frost and his team struggled through his first three seasons, going 12-20....
SportsPosted by
Axios

Track star Sha'Carri Richardson makes comeback after Olympics ban

47 medalists who accounted for 62 medals in Tokyo will descend on Eugene, Oregon, this weekend for the Prefontaine Classic. The intrigue: After missing the Olympics due to a marijuana suspension, American star Sha'Carri Richardson will race against all three Jamaican medal winners in the 100 meters. Richardson will also...
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

Ohio State football: How Zach Harrison fooled everyone in recruiting

Zach Harrison was one of the most-talked-about and least-talkative recruits in recent memory. Turns out that was more of a recruiting thing than a Zach Harrison thing. He likes to talk, he just didn’t like recruiting. ExploreQB1 rests while Buckeyes continue grind through preseason. The newly jovial junior finally let...
Minnesota StateCollege Football News

Ohio State vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Minnesota prediction and game preview. Just start running the ball and don’t stop. Ohio State appears to be cool with CJ Stroud taking over the starting quarterback job with Justin Fields done – even though high school senior Quinn Ewers too talented to not get a shot once he’s up to speed – and the receiving corps is its typically beyond-loaded self, but on the road in the Big Ten against a decent team …
College SportsPosted by
TMGSports

Mr. CFB No. 10: Oregon

When Mario Cristobal took over as Oregon’s head coach, there was no mystery about HOW he would build the program. A former offensive line coach under Nick Saban at Alabama, Cristobal brought SEC toughness to the field and a relentless SEC attitude when it came to recruiting. In his second...
Ohio StateNCAA.com

The 9 schools that have appeared in the CFP rankings the most without making the playoff

The school names atop the preseason AP Top 25 poll for the 2021 college football season look familiar: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Georgia. The first four programs have combined for 20 of the 28 total appearances in the College Football Playoff and six of the seven national championships during the CFP era. Georgia has also made the playoff, when it lost in overtime of the CFP national championship in the 2017 season.
NFLchicitysports.com

Is this the reason why the Denver Broncos passed up on QB Justin Fields?

It was a little shocking when former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields fell to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft as the team traded up to land him. Not that Bears fans would complain but going into draft night, there were a few teams ahead of them that needed a quarterback.
MLBwvgazettemail.com

Reds' India among top contenders for Rookie of the Year

CINCINNATI — The last Cincinnati Reds position player to win the National League Rookie of the Year award was a power-hitting infielder and fan favorite known for his hustle. The next one might exhibit those same qualities. Second baseman Jonathan India is a leading contender as the National League’s premier...
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Nation's top-ranked WR in 2023 keeps Ohio State in Top 5

The best receiver in the 2023 recruiting class has Ohio State in his group of finalists. Brandon Inniss, a 6-foot, 190-pound receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., released his Top 5 schools on Thursday, per On3 Recruits. Ohio State made the cut, along with Alabama, Florida, Miami and Oklahoma. Per...
Michigan Statesaturdaytradition.com

Is this the year Michigan has 'that' QB?

This could actually be the year that Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan offense has a quarterback. Not just a quarterback, but “that” quarterback. Joe Milton was supposed to be “that” QB last season, but after the 2020-season starter struggled during the first part of the year, he was subsequently benched against Rutgers. Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara took over the snaps and led the Wolverines to a triple-overtime victory over the Scarlet Knights.
College SportsDaily Comet

How Mike Silva plans to turn Nicholls baseball program into championship contenders

Nicholls State University formally introduced Mike Silva as its new head baseball coach Tuesday at the new Boucvault Athletic Complex. In an enthusiastic 20-minute press conference, Silva thanked Nicholls administrators for his first head coaching job, laid out his philosophy for the Colonels baseball program and how he wants ingrain his family into the campus and larger Bayou Region community.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

ESPN's SP+ projects Ohio State to have nation's top offense in 2021

ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his preseason SP+ rankings on Friday, and they show Ohio State as one of the premier teams in the country. SP+ is especially bullish on the Buckeyes’ offense, which it ranks No. 1 heading into the 2021 campaign. This is somewhat surprising given how much Ohio...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ryan Day Identifies Ohio State’s Biggest Question Mark

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes made an impressive run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last January and are eager for a repeat result this upcoming year. However, even the head coach is willing to admit that the team still has at least a few question marks ahead of the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy