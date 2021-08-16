Patrons enjoy

Patrons of the All Ohio Balloon Fest, shown above, enjoy shopping from balloon venders. The All Ohio Balloon Fest was held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Union County Airport. Attendance just over 10,000 – due to the inclement weather and the fact that no balloons were launched. Watch for Friday’s edition of the Journal-Tribune for a thank you to all volunteers and a check donation from the Fest to the Hope Center. (Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)