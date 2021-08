When Frank Grillo returned home after serving abroad in the United States Military, he was struggling. "Probably about 10 years ago, I came home and I was in really bad shape," Grillo stated. "I started putting on weight, I stopped sleeping, and I was on a pretty bad downward spiral. I was trying to go to school because the only way I could afford to live was the GI Bill and I started to crash pretty hard. And somebody turned to me and said, 'I've got a buddy. He wants to take a bunch of veterans hunting...'"