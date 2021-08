Since the pandemic has recently had a resurgence, some parts of the countries have found themselves having a few problems. Namely, due to new outbreaks in regional areas, most citizens from Queensland, a small town in New South Wales in Australia, decided to try and evacuate through the border. Of course, this seemed to be the idea of lots of people, a traffic jam formed right outside the border, which was now moving at a snail’s pace, thanks to the strict border controls that have taken place on Sunday. Tensions and anxieties were running high among all the drivers as they scrambled to try and get across the border.