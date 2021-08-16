Cancel
What if….EVO Just Waited?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this Monday episode, we share the sad news of the death of a Brazilian Overwatch voice actor. But in lighter news, we also tell you about what went down at EVO Online, and what the next Call of Duty looks like. And lastly, for Marvel Monday we talk “What If…?” And where it sits compared to the other Disney+ shows.

Like biting into a lemon dripping with nostalgia, Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour woke us up to the heartbreak of our pasts, and keeping with the nostalgic theme, her latest summer outfit is taking us on a trip right back to 2003. Posing for the cover of Variety, Olivia wore a cropped Moschino cardigan in a crocheted pattern and a matching mini skirt that doesn't hold back on the vibrant pops of color.

