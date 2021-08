Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka enjoyed a thoroughly impressive summer with England at Euro 2020, but controversially came in for disgusting abuse on social media. The 19 year-old was one of the youngsters who stepped up to take a penalty in the final shootout as we found ourselves losing in the most painful way, and a number of so-called England ‘fans’ moved to take aim at the young winger, with disgusting and sometimes racist abuse being sent his way.