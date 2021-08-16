Cancel
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Retraces, Poises to Reclaim $48,000

By Azeez Mustapha
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin Consolidates Above $46,000, Poises to Reclaim $48,000 – August 16, 2021. Bitcoin has resumed upside momentum as it poises to reclaim $48,000. Today, buyers have retested the resistance level but were repelled. The bulls are not giving up the battle to reclaim the $48,000 price level. Since August 13, BTC/USD has been trading between $46,000 and $48,000 as buyers continue to retest the $48,000 overhead resistance.

