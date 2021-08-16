Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Retraces, Poises to Reclaim $48,000

The Ethereum price consolidates and touches $3300 as the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) confirms the uptrend. Following the dip on August 18, after touching the support at $2951, ETH/USD is now back above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, preparing to send the price above the upper boundary of the channel. However, since the position at the vital $3300 level has been reclaimed by the bulls, the daily chart reveals that the Ethereum price has been strengthening its bullish case towards $3400. Although, the resistance at $3280 has been a hard nut to crack, and ETH/USD may need to push the market price above the channel.