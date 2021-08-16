Cancel
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Slowly Consolidates Below $1.30

By Azeez Mustapha
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ripple price is hovering at $1.26 as it lacks imminent support and therefore, trades in the red with dense selling pressure. XRP/USD is now down at a low of $1.24 and the weakness of Ripple (XRP) is quite apparent now as the digital asset may have very little support on the way down to $1.00. However, traders should take note that most of the market is also seeing red numbers, major coins have been holding on quite well. Therefore, XRP/USD may see a bounce from any support level to have any chance to recover its daily uptrend.

