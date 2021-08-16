Cancel
College Sports

ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 Talks Begin

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 4 days ago
(AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 are exploring ways to counter the Southeastern Conference’ growing power in college football. The AP has confirmed talks among the three leagues. There are at least two areas where the conferences see potential in working together to fortify themselves: Football scheduling and the governance of college sports. The urge to do something is clear now that Texas and Oklahoma have decided to leave the Big 12 for the SEC no later than 2025.

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington.

