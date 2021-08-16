Cancel
Business

St. Mary’s Credit Union Announces Borawski Jr. as CFO

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MARLBOROUGH – Frank C. Borawski, Jr has joined St. Mary’s Credit Union as CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance. Prior to St. Mary’s Credit Union, Borawski was most recently employed as Vice President and Lead Finance Officer at State Street Bank. He has also held roles in the Finance,...

framinghamsource.com

FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

St. Mary
