St. Mary’s Credit Union Announces Borawski Jr. as CFO

STACY MERRILL has joined Tompkins Trust Company as VP, residential lending manager. She will be responsible for leading Tompkins Trust Company’s residential-mortgage activity in Central New York, and will report to Greg Hartz, president and CEO of Tompkins Trust Company. Merrill brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial industry to this role. She most recently served as a VP and sales manager at Citizens Bank for more than three years, and before that, was VP and retail sales manager at Bank of America for two years, according to her LinkedIn profile. For the first 20 years of her career, Merrill was a loan officer at M&T Bank. Merrill received her bachelor’s degree from the University at Buffalo. In her community activities, she is involved with the Spade & Trowel Garden Club, Junior Achievement, and many local youth-sports groups, including hockey and lacrosse.