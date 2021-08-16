2021 NFL Predictions: Fantasy Studs and Duds at Every Position

If everyone could take Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, and Travis Kelce on their fantasy roster, we’d all be competing for our league’s championships. There are a few dozen players across the board that will put up massive numbers every single year, and a fantasy owner is lucky to get two or maybe three of them on their squad. At the other spots, value picks are what decide whether you’re contending for a championship in the final few weeks of the season or are subject to whatever punishment is dealt out to the last-place finisher.