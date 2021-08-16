NFL all-value team 2021: Building a full starting roster of the league's best contracts, from Tom Brady to Carl Lawson
Patrick Mahomes might actually have the most team-friendly contract in the NFL. Yes, Mahomes' contract with the Kansas City Chiefs includes a whopping $450 million in total potential compensation. But most of that money comes in the form of "tomorrow bucks" to be paid out starting in 2023, when NFL revenues and cap figures will be much higher. Mahomes' cap number for 2021 is just $7.4 million, about the same amount as Taysom Hill, Case Keenum and Nick Foles will cost the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears this year, respectively.www.chatsports.com
