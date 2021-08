"Did they get the bolters right?" That's the first question we ask about any Warhammer 40,000 game. They're one of the setting's iconic weapons, described in loving detail in every one of the many 40K novels. Battle Sister is the first 40K game developed from the ground up for virtual reality (Betrayal at Calth has VR support but that was an added feature, and it's a turn-based hexgrid strategy game), so this is our first opportunity to hold a bolter in our gauntleted virtual hands.