The Kansas City Chiefs have some snaps up grabs in their high-powered offense with the departure of Sammy Watkins this offseason. As the franchise marches on with its current corp of receivers, it appears the favorite to be Watkins’ successor has plenty to say on the topic. Mecole Hardman has never been shy since beginning his professional career back in 2019. The former Georgia Bulldog has already been a Pro Bowler and has his eyes set on taking another step forward in his career.