Boats at Ragged Mountain Reservoir must be removed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The City of Charlottesville will begin enforcing the prohibition on storage of private boats at the Ragged Mountain Reservoir in mid-September of 2021. All boats currently being stored on site will need to be removed by Friday, September 17. After that date, the City will remove boats from the reservoir and take them to Pen Park at 1300 Pen Park Road and store them for pick up until October 31, at which time they will be considered abandoned and will be put up for auction.