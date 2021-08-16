Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Boats at Ragged Mountain Reservoir must be removed

wina.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The City of Charlottesville will begin enforcing the prohibition on storage of private boats at the Ragged Mountain Reservoir in mid-September of 2021. All boats currently being stored on site will need to be removed by Friday, September 17. After that date, the City will remove boats from the reservoir and take them to Pen Park at 1300 Pen Park Road and store them for pick up until October 31, at which time they will be considered abandoned and will be put up for auction.

wina.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Government
Charlottesville, VA
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#Mountain#Parks And Recreation#Auction#Personal Property#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

2 vaccinated US senators test positive for COVID-19

Two U.S. senators announced Thursday that they contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said they tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms and are currently isolating to stop further spread of coronavirus. Positive COVID-19 tests among the vaccinated population are considered "breakthrough"...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Elon Musk says Tesla will produce humanoid robot to help build cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expects to build a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence next year that would complete simple physical tasks most workers detest. Musk unveiled the concept for the “Tesla Bot” Thursday during its “AI Day,” which the company streamed on its website. Musk said the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy