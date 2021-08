The U.S. is increasingly multiracial and urban, according to the 2020 census. Population growth is being driven by people of color, and it is happening in metro areas, Census Bureau officials said Thursday. A whopping 33.8 million people identified as being of two or more races, up from 9 million in 2010, while people who identify as white alone fell by 8.6 percent. Some of the changes are likely to be due to revisions in how the census asks people about race.