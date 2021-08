The Falconeer: Edge of the World DLC soars onto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC today! For those of you that may be new to the game, The Falconeer is a 3rd person air combat game set in the mysterious oceanic-world of The Great Ursee and is a homage to some of the great air combat games of the past. It is also a BAFTA-nominated game, which as a solo developer, is something I am incredibly proud of.