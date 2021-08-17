Spring Valley teen killed in I-87 crash in West Nyack
" Rockland County is mourning the loss of another teen in a deadly crash. Rashid Hopson, 19, was killed Sunday while riding in the back seat of a car on I-87 in West Nyack. Police say the car hit the back of another vehicle before swerving off the road through a guard rail and down an embankment. The Spring Valley teen was killed in the crash and another Spring Valley teen – Ashawn Duncan – remains hospitalized. Both were football players and recent graduates of Spring Valley High School. Three others in the car were treated for minor injuries and released. Police did not say what caused the crash. There is no word yet on funeral services for Hopson. He is the third teen killed in a car crash in Rockland County since April. A GoFundMe has been set up in Hopson's honor. "
