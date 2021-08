The NFC West has been known for being the toughest division in the NFL for a while now. Let’s face it, all four teams have enough talent to potentially be a dangerous squad. We all remember the Legion of Boom in Seattle, and the 49er defense nearly took the Lombardi Trophy in 2019. The Los Angeles Rams had the number one defense in the NFL in 2020. The Arizona Cardinals paired J.J. Watt with Chandler Jones in the offseason.