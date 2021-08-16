Ranking the Dallas Cowboys three biggest areas of concern after two preseason games

The 2021 National Football League preseason has not gotten off on the right foot for the Dallas Cowboys and now fans are upset. Though it is only the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys couldn’t muster much of anything in their preseason opener. The team took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the annual Hall of Fame Game preseason game in Canton, Ohio. Thursday evening’s matchup between the two teams marks the official start of the 2021 NFL season. The Cowboys fell behind the Steelers early in the contest on their way to defeat by a score of 16-3. The game was quite sloppy for both teams, which is to be expected in preseason games. The preseason does not count to a team’s win-loss record and is practically just practice exhibitions. It certainly seems like the Dallas Cowboys have much to work on before the regular starts in a little over a month.