Brexit leads Blackstone Kitchens to Greenwich

It turns out Brexit has implications for Greenwich.

U.K.-based company Blackstone Kitchens is planning its entrance into the United States market — starting with Greenwich — amid ongoing conversations about how the United Kingdom’s separation from the European Union will play out.

“The timing is because of what’s happened with Brexit,” Blackstone Kitchens founder James Russell told Hearst Connecticut Media. “Brexit was a bit of a shock overnight, and our material costs in the U.K. went up a lot. The weakened English pound means our products have become more attractive to U.S. buyers; it’s a good value for you guys.”

Blackstone’s first American outpost is planned to open in Greenwich around May near Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market on East Putnam Avenue in Riverside. The Blackstone brand, which offers handmade and hand-painted kitchens and furniture, bills itself as as a leader in using design technology. “Our design software is almost virtual reality,” said Kristiann Colasacco, lead designer and store manager for Blackstone in Greenwich. “We do design for free and provide 3-D renderings that clients see through goggles.”

Blackstone isn’t in the business of full kitchen renovations, Colasacco clarified. “We focus on furniture and working with clients’ contractors to do kitchens, bathrooms and furniture for rooms around the house.”

Analyses of traffic from Blackstone’s website helped the company pinpoint Greenwich as a prime location to open its first American store, the founder said.

“It’s a very English town,” Colasacco added, “so we see it as a good first hotspot to let the American public know what we’re about.”

Following the Greenwich opening, Blackstone has identified a slate of other sites along the East Coast where it’s planning to launch stores in the next few years. Heavy web traffic and online orders from Boston, Washington D.C., and Richmond, Va., make those locations Blackstone’s choice options for continued growth in the U.S. market, Russell said.

Beyond that, the company is eyeing San Francisco and, “bizarrely enough,” Texas, he said chuckling, adding he plans to visit the Lone Star State soon to scout out potential locations and experience its famed rodeo scene.

Blackstone brand prides itself, Russell said, on offering customers the option to visit its manufacturing facility to meet who’s crafting their furniture. If all goes “really successfully,” he said, the brand wants to eventually open up a U.S. manufacturing plant, too.

Plans to launch Blackstone’s American stores have been accelerated by Brexit and the need to turn to a new market for profit, but Russell emphasized there’s more to it than that. “Plus, America is a pretty cool country,” he said.

