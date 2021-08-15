Cancel
Greenwich, CT

Interim Greenwich High headmaster named

By Jo Kroeker
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

GREENWICH — Richard Piotrzkowski, veteran Greenwich High School educator and the school’s assistant headmaster for the last 13 years, will take over as interim headmaster starting Aug. 20.

He succeeds outgoing GHS Headmaster Chris Winters, who announced his new position as the head of Greenwich Country Day School’s brand-new Upper School in July. Piotrzkowski started at GHS in 1984 as a chemistry teacher and lead the science program for five years before moving into his current role as assistant headmaster in 2004.

“I am extremely excited about leading one of the finest educational institutions in the country,” Piotrzkowski said in a statement. “Greenwich High School will continue to be a collaborative community of learning dedicated to academic excellence, personal integrity, and interpersonal responsibility.”

As assistant headmaster, he implemented the Digital Learning Environment and the University of Connecticut Early College Experience program, and oversaw scheduling, budgeting and assessments.

He said he looks forward to working with the Greenwich community “in pursuit of the Vision of the Graduate” (the body of knowledge the district expects each student to develop by graduation).

“Rick Piotrzkowski is an outstanding educator and leader,” said incoming Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Ralph Mayo, adding that he has worked with Piotrzkowski for the last 34 years, from when he was a science teacher and administrator.

The search for a new headmaster for Greenwich High School is underway and will include the “development of a leadership profile, widespread recruitment efforts and a comprehensive interview and screening process,” the district in a press release stated. A candidate will be appointed for the 2019-2020 school year.

Piotrzkowski began his career as a science and math teacher with the Greentown Indiana Public Schools in 1980 before moving to Greenwich, Conn.

He was an integral member of the District’s Digital Learning Environment Steering Committee and the Greenwich District Data Team, administrators said in a statement.

He also received the New England Chemical Society’s 1998 Connecticut Teacher of the Year Award and a 1989 Greenwich Distinguished Teachers Award.

Piotrzkowski received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Purdue University, West Lafayette, In., a master’s degree in education from Indiana University and a master’s of administration from Sacred Heart University.

The appointed interim headmaster is the perfect candidate because he understands the climate and culture and has helped develop the school’s strategic plan and move toward personal learning, Mayo said.

“He has the respect of and cares deeply for the staff, students and families at GHS,” Mayo said. “I am confident he will work extremely hard to ensure that the high school continues to have exemplary outcomes in academics, the arts and on the athletic fields.”

jo.kroeker@hearstmediact.com

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

