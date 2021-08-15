Cancel
Greenwich’s Drew Marzullo heads to Hartford in support of bill banning conversion therapy

By Ken Borsuk
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

GREENWICH — The Connecticut General Assembly is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a bill that would ban the controversial practice of change therapy and Selectman Drew Marzullo said he will be on hand to support it.

Change therapy attempts to use therapy or counseling to change a person’s sexual orientation from homosexuality or bisexuality to heterosexuality. It has been linked to psychological damage and suicide, particularly among LGBTQ youth.

“LBGTQ youth are more likely to commit suicide at a much higher rate” than other teens, Marzullo said on Monday. “The very fact of placing youth in conversion therapy is a signal to them that there is something wrong that needs to be fixed. These kids are scared, vulnerable and misguided and some are forced because of their parents to seek help from profiting con artists who inflict pain and everlasting psychological trauma. Its practice of abuse is a multi-million dollar industry.”

Marzullo, the first openly gay selectman in Greenwich history, said he will be traveling to Hartford Tuesday in anticipation of the vote on House Bill 6695.

The bill calls for an official ban on the therapy: no public funds could be used for it and health care providers in Connecticut that engage in it would be subject to disciplinary action.

Marzullo, a Democrat, is considering candidacy for lieutenant governor in 2018 but has made no final decision.

Conversion therapy has been heavily criticized by medical experts and LGBTQ rights supporters. The bill defines the therapy as “any practice or treatment administered to someone under age 18 that seeks to change the person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change gender expression or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attraction or feelings toward people of the same gender.”

The bill specifically does not forbid counseling intended to assist someone undergoing gender transition, any counseling to “provide acceptance, support and understanding to the person” or counseling to “facilitate the person’s coping, social support or identity exploration and development, including any therapeutic intervention that is neutral to sexual orientation and seeks to prevent or address unlawful conduct or unsafe sexual practices.”

“I do expect this bill to pass and pass overwhelming,” Marzullo said. “There is not one single reason why it should not.”

The bill was introduced in the assembly by State Rep. Jeff Currey, a Democrat whose district covers East Hartford, South Windsor and Manchester. He said on Monday he was very optimistic about its chances for passage, saying more than 100 bipartisan co-sponsors were attached.

“This is only my second term. but people who have been around a lot longer than I have been have said they’re surprised to see so many names attached to it from both sides of the aisle before it even gets to the floor,” Currey said.

Currey said it was important for Connecticut to send a message by making the bill law.

“It will show we are willing to stand up and protect some of the most vulnerable citizens in our state,” Currey said. “Whether it’s one person or 100, we have to take action to stop this.”

State Sen. Beth Bye, a Greenwich native now representing West Harford as a Democrat, has introduced the bill in the state senate.

Greenwich’s legislative delegation has pledged to support the ban if it comes up for a vote.

“I have supported the bill from day one,” State Rep. Livvy Floren (R-149th) said. “There is no evidence, scientific or humanistic, that the therapy has any merit whatsoever.”

State Rep. Fred Camillo (R-151st) said during a previous public hearing on the bill that no examples could be cited of the therapy taking place in Connecticut but that there is no harm in the state voicing its opposition to the practice and getting the law on the books.

Camillo said he had initially felt the ban was unnecessary but changes his mind after doing more research.

“I do think that the practice, wherever it is done, does harm,” Camillo said.

State Rep. Michael Bocchino agreed, saying, “It’s an archaic form of therapy that should no longer be used.”

If the bill is passed, the ban would go into effect immediately. Gov. Dannel Malloy, who testified in favor of the bill in March, has pledged to sign it.

According to Marzullo, “Many falsely believe conversion centers shut down decades ago, but there are still hundreds across the U.S. and extremely hard to track. Many operate underground away from public eye. While I do recognize conversion therapy in Connecticut is not common practice, banning such will hopefully spark a long overdue national conversation.”

kborsuk@greenwichtime.com

