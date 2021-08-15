Sacred Heart Greenwich threatens to bar student over Planned Parenthood sticker

GREENWICH — Sacred Heart Greenwich has told a student if she does not remove a Planned Parenthood sticker from her laptop, she cannot attend the school next year, parents of the student said.

Sophomore Kate Murray was told by the private Catholic school’s administrators Tuesday she has a choice: If she keeps the sticker, she can leave the school now or leave at the end of the academic year, her parents said. If she removes the sticker, she can continue to attend the school.

The sticker states “I stand with Planned Parenthood” and is one of many on Kate’s laptop.

Kate removed the sticker in order to go to school Wednesday and Thursday and continue discussing the matter with school officials, her parents Brian and Tracy Murray said in an interview Thursday. She has not made a final decision about whether she will finish the school year or her high school education at the school.

“It is a small sticker. It is not incendiary, it is not vulgar. It is not hurtful,” said Tracy Murray. “It is a statement of my daughter’s belief and she deserves the same respect for her beliefs that the administration and part of the faculty are demanding for theirs.”

Head of School Pamela Hayes said in a statement Thursday, “As a school, we cannot comment on matters related to an individual student. I can confirm that re-enrollment contracts have been sent out to all students currently enrolled in the school.”

Brian and Tracy Murray, both attorneys who live in Wilton, said they are angry at the school’s actions in this situation, but overall they love the school. The Catholic family’s older daughter Alex also attended Sacred Heart Greenwich and graduated in 2012. Kate is an excellent student with no prior discipline record, her parents said.

The Murrays said they felt their daughter was being unfairly targeted.

“It seemed an extreme reaction to a very small sticker, which puts forth a political point of view about a government funding matter and does not, at least the way I read the sticker, violate church doctrine or specifically advocate the murder of innocent babies,” said Brian Murray. “It is really small sticker that does not seem to be able to cause that much damage to anybody.”

Students of all races and religions attend Sacred Heart Greenwich. Hayes said she has dealt with many situations in which students have made political displays in school.

“In every case we seek to empower our students with the ability to confidently express their views in an informed, constructive manner,” she said.

As of noon Thursday, more than 1,400 people signed an online petition called “I Stand With Kate Murray.” The petition states, “Unless Kate is allowed her freedom of speech, all of my future donations that would have been allocated to Sacred Heart Greenwich will now and forever been donated to Planned Parenthood.”

The petition was started by Stephanie Viola, a close friend of the Murray family who graduated from Sacred Heart Greenwich in 2012. In an email to school administration Tuesday night, she explained Planned Parenthood provides a wide variety of women’s health care, such as birth control, pregnancy care, cancer screenings and mental health counseling, in addition to providing abortions.

“The actions you are taking make you no better than the oppressive forces you are teaching women to question,” she wrote. “My CSH (Convent of the Sacred Heart) education is why I’m speaking out now in defense of a student’s right to support an institution that provides professional medical care to men and women alike. I support Kate Murray. I support Planned Parenthood. I support all-girls’ Catholic education.”

The school changed its name from Convent of the Sacred Heart to Sacred Heart Greenwich in 2015.

Viola, the petition author, and Alex Murray plan on meeting with school officials Friday morning.

Many other Sacred Heart Greenwich alumnae have sent emails to the school supporting Kate.

“The reaction of the alumni is a perfect example of why we want to send our daughters there,” said Brian Murray, “because they are strong, independent, loyal women that fight for what they believe in, as my daughter was doing.”

The Class of 2012 sent a joint letter to the school stating: “We implore you to reconsider your expulsion of Kate Murray, and to take into account the type of precedent an action like this would set. As alumnae of Sacred Heart Greenwich, we stand with Kate and are proud of the strong young woman she has become.”

The letter said Sacred Heart Greenwich should teach students to think independently and questioned why stickers in support of former President Barack Obama or presidential candidate Bernie Sanders have not been grounds for student expulsion in the past, if Sacred Heart Greenwich feels strongly about political expression in school.

Maggie Gavin, a member of the Class of 2012 who identifies as pro-choice, sent her own letter to the school administration.

“Teaching girls that they should silence themselves and their opinions in today’s political environment is a toxic decision,” she wrote. “You should not be teaching these girls to keep quiet. You should be teaching them that their opinions, beliefs, thoughts, and experiences matter, and that they have a right to share these with others, to engage in conversation, and to encourage dialogue. Your reaction to this situation does nothing but show the young women you are responsible for educating that, if their belief is inconvenient to those in positions of power, they should change it.”

Hayes, the head of school, sent out a mass email to alumni Wednesday addressing “freedom of expression,” but not naming Murray.

“We encourage the rigorous examination of broad points of view, cultures and beliefs where it is most appropriate — in our classrooms,” she wrote. “Empowering our students with the ability to confidently express their views in an informed, constructive manner, we discourage the display of stickers, posters, buttons or banners supporting or opposing political candidates, positions or organizations on clothing, computers, lockers or anywhere else on our campus. Whenever such displays become an issue, we work with our students to identify other forums for their expressions which are consistent with our academic mission and respectful of the diverse views within our community.”

The outpouring of support from alumnae made the Murrays more convinced that Sacred Heart is a great provider of girls education, they said.

Gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont got wind of the controversy during a Democratic Town Committee appearance Tuesday night in Wilton. He said Tracy Murray, who was a field organizer for his 2006 U.S. Senate race, apologized for missing his remarks and said she was late because her daughter was potentially being kicked out of school. When she elaborated about the disciplinary action at the Catholic school, Lamont said he was astonished.

“I said, ‘My God, that’s outrageous. That’s my hometown,’” Lamont told Hearst Connecticut Media. “Look, I’ve got two daughters. If they got kicked out of school for being outspoken, they wouldn’t last one month.”

Lamont, who is running for governor for a second time, said he hopes the school comes to its senses.

“I hope it’s just administrative overzealousness and it’ll be corrected quickly because this shall not stand,” Lamont said. “Add my name to that petition.”

Planned Parenthood has tied to Greenwich through Prescott Bush, a former resident of the town and a longtime U.S. senator from the Nutmeg State. Bush was the agency’s first treasurer. His name even accompanied Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger’s atop the organization’s letterhead in a 1947 fundraising notice. Prescott Bush was a longtime moderator of the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting, father of President George H.W. Bush and Grandfather of President George W. Bush.

